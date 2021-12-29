Missing Milton Keynes girl found 'safe and well'
Sophia went missing overnight
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:24 am
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:27 am
A missing Milton Keynes girl who was reported missing on Monday (December 27), has been found 'safe and well'.
Thames Valley Police confirmed Sophia Capone had been found yesterday afternoon (December 28).
The 14-year-old went missing for nearly 24 hours and was last seen in the Oldbrook area at around 11pm before being located yesterday.
Authorities launched an appeal for her safety on Tuesday, advising they were 'concerned' for the teenager's safety.