Police have thanked the public and media for their help after a missing Milton Keynes man was found safe and well at the weekend.

James Michael, aged 47, was reported missing on Saturday, but was found safe and well.

"We are pleased to say that a man who had been reported missing from Milton Keynes has been found," a Thames Valley Police spokesman said.

"Thank you to the media and public for sharing our appeal."