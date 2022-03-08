Missing Milton Keynes teenager found 'safe and well'

A missing teenager from Milton Keynes has been found 'safe and well', Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (8 March).

Yesterday evening, Thames Valley Police reported 18-year-old Megan Turmaine as missing, she was last seen earlier that day.

Megan was last spotted at Milton Keynes Hospital, before being reunited with her family today.

Megan Turmaine has been found 'safe and well'

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "A missing 18-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been located.

"Megan Turmaine was reported missing yesterday afternoon.

"We are pleased to confirm that she has now been located and is safe.