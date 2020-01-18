Missing six-year-old boy FOUND sitting near M1 roadworks in Milton Keynes

Six-year-old Aadil Umair Rahim has miraculously been found alive almost nine hours after he went missing in the freezing cold.

Members of the massive search party found him sitting on a box, with just a jumper to protect him from the elements, near the M1 roadworks at Newport Pagnell just before 4am.

Aadil is safe and well

He is being taken to hospital but there is thought to be no serious cause for concern.

The news had caused the town to rejoice just as people were starting to give up hope.

Hundreds of people have stayed awake and spent hours scouring the streets and fields for the boy, who went missing at Newport Pagnell Service station at 7.15pm.

He went missing from a Nottingham coach party, believed to be from a school, that had stopped off to use the toilets.

CCTV showed Aadil running towards a car park at the services but there were no camera to show which direction he headed.

Police used helicopters, tracker dogs and dozens of officers to foot to search every nook and cranny. They called in the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter to use the latest technology. But after hours of fruitless searching, people were starting to fear that the little boy had been abducted.

Officers say they were "humbled" by the response and offers of help from residents in Newport Pagnell. Many have spent hours searching through the night and many more offered to form a rota of search parties at daybreak.

One resident said: "The whole town had been praying for Aadil to be found safe and well and our prayers were answered.

"It is the best news we could wish for. And the way this town responded to this terrible emergency simply demonstrates the massive community spirit that we have here."

Police Superintendent Amy Clements said: “This was a very difficult operation involving a very young boy and we are relieved to say that Aadil has been found safe and well.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the local community, who immediately offered help in trying to find Aadil.

“Also I'd like to thank those who have co-operated with Police during this time.

"This was a large operation in difficult conditions so I'd like to also publically thank the search and rescue teams who assisted in the search and the large number of officers involved, including the National Police Air Service which helped bring this positive resolution.

“We are so very glad that he has been found and are thankful to everyone involved in assisting with that."

"