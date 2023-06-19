MK based charity CEO receives OBE

Claire started the charity 15 years ago and has proved that dogs can detect the odour of a number of diseases. Bio Detection Dogs are trained to detect even the tiniest smell associated with cancer, Parkinson’s, malaria, COVID-19 and many more using human samples at the charity’s state-of-the-art training centre. Medical Alert Assistance Dogs are trained to support people with complex health conditions when they are in danger of having a potentially life-threatening medical event, so they can take the necessary action and hospital admission. These assistance dogs give clients with conditions like Type 1 diabetes, PoTS and Addison’s disease a 5-10 minute wqaning when they detect a change in their odour.