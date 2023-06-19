MK based charity CEO receives OBE
Ms Guest’s award was for services to Medical Knowledge, Public Health and Wellbeing.
Claire started the charity 15 years ago and has proved that dogs can detect the odour of a number of diseases. Bio Detection Dogs are trained to detect even the tiniest smell associated with cancer, Parkinson’s, malaria, COVID-19 and many more using human samples at the charity’s state-of-the-art training centre. Medical Alert Assistance Dogs are trained to support people with complex health conditions when they are in danger of having a potentially life-threatening medical event, so they can take the necessary action and hospital admission. These assistance dogs give clients with conditions like Type 1 diabetes, PoTS and Addison’s disease a 5-10 minute wqaning when they detect a change in their odour.
Claire Guest says: “To receive the news that I was being awarded an OBE was incredible and a brilliant way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the charity this year. The potential for dogs to contribute to fast, accurate and non-invasive disease diagnosis is huge and this recognition is testament to the whole team – both two and four-legged."