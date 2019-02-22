MK Citizen office takes on 980-mile cycle for Cancer Research UK

Brave boys and girls based at the MK Citizen are taking on the Lands end to John O' Groats cycling challenge - all from the comfort of their office.

The CSE, Editorial and IT teams are cycling 980 Miles from the MK Citizen office with the aim of raising £5,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Gail smashing it

Most people are affected by cancer in some way, shape or form, and the team at the MK Citizen and JPIMedia are no different.

"Our goal is to raise £5,000 to help Cancer Research in their crucial work," says Customer Support Manager Emma Yorke.

"It’s not only about the brave people that battle cancer every day; it’s also about those hidden soldiers and troopers – people like our Gail, who support their loved ones through the battle every day whilst being the rock and the glue holding families, careers and lives together.

"We have all been touched by Cancer in one way or another – this is our chance to help make a difference to those that suffer and support.

Emma and MJ

"Our thanks to Mark Evans from Stages Cycling for not only lending us two state of the art bikes, but delivering them to our first floor office too."

Cancer Research UK is the world's leading charity dedicated to beating cancer through research.

They are fighting cancer on all fronts, finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat it to save more lives. We are entirely funded by the public.

The MK Citizen team has so far raised £320, but they need your help to reach their £5,000 target.

To donate to MK Citizen's Land's End to John O'Groats (Indoor) cycling challenge click here