MK College students donated much-needed washing machines

Milton Keynes College has taken delivery of a highly unusual but most welcome donation from white goods giant, BOSCH, in the form of eight washing machines.

The machines are being used by engineering students to take to pieces to find out how they work.

Assistant Principal for Apprenticeships, Tracey Matthews, says, “It may sound like an odd thing to be so pleased to receive but these machines are incredibly useful for our students and we’re really grateful to BOSCH for letting us have them.

"The engineering students are busy exploring all the switches and bearings and other mechanical and electrical components; working hands on with the washing machines is always so much more worthwhile then just studying such things in the classroom.”