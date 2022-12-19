Fans of the Milton Keynes Lightning ice hockey team once again showed their support for local causes through their annual ‘Air the Bear’ event last weekend.

Each year fans are asked to bring a brand new teddy bear to a designated MK Lightning home game, and when the first goal is scored by the home team, the bears are thrown onto the ice!

Advertisement

This year, over 300 bears were donated during MK Lightning’s 7-2 win over Swindon. It was a fantastic sight to see the bears flying onto the ice and very moving support for such a worthy cause.

MK Lightning Ice Hockey players deliver teddies to the MK Hospitals Childrens' ward following Air the Bear.

Five MK Lightning players paid a visit to the MK Hospital Children’s Ward on Friday 16th and spent time giving the bears to the children and chatting to them to try and make their day a little more fun.

Everyone at MK Lightning is hugely grateful for the co-operation of the MK Hospital Charity and the nurses, doctors, parents and patients on the Children’s Ward who help make it all possible.

Advertisement

MK Lightning Director Tom Roberts said: “We are delighted to do what we can to make things a little brighter for these children in MK Hospital. It can be difficult for children and their families, particularly at this time of year, so we are happy to do what we can. MK Lightning fans are so generous and kind, and this year has been no exception with over 300 bears donated. Thank you to everyone for their support.”

Jane, a healthcare assistant on the ward who led the MK Lightning visit, said: “It was really lovely to welcome the team, we have a lot of young patients who have been on the ward for some time and the visit brightened up their day. We are so grateful for the donation of teddies too - these can be given out to children all throughout the festive season!”