MK Marathon: road closures and diversions

A number of roads will be closed or have limited access over the weekend for the MK Marathon. on Monday (May 6).

Residents and visitors will not be able to drive on/access roads that are closed as an expected 10,000 runners compete in the MK Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay and Superhero Fun Run on Bank Holiday Monday, and the Rocket 5K race on Sunday.

MPMC MK Marathon road closures

If you live on the route and will need to leave by car during the event orgtanisers advise you move your car before the closure starts.

If you live off the route you will need to avoid the closed roads.

Organisers also advise listening out for all the latest race which will offer regular updates including traffic reports.

At most points along the course, pedestrians and bicyclists may cross the course during safe gaps in runners.

Please follow the instructions of the traffic stewards.

Diversion at Groveway

The following lengths of road will be closed on early May Bank Holiday Monday (between 10.30am and 1.30pm):-

– H9 Groveway (between Saxon Street and Marlborough Street)

Whilst the junction of H9 Groveway and Haywood Gate is closed the alternative route will be via the junction of H8 Marlborough Street and Newington Gate

Mk Marathon Diversion H9 Groveway

Roads will reopen once the last runner has passed through and all course materials and traffic management has been removed. Emergency access will be maintained throughout the closure. We understand that the road closure will have an impact on your usual travel arrangements and apologies for any inconvenience it may cause you.

Other road closure details for both the MK Rocket 5K on Sunday, May 5 and full marathon on Monday, May 6.

05:30 – 09:10 – Midsummer Boulevard between Grafton Gate & Witan Gate (eastbound only)

08:30 – 09:10 – Midsummer Boulevard between Witan Gate & Saxon Gate

08:30 – 09:20 – Saxon Gate between Midsummer & Childs Way

08:30 – 09:20 – Childs Way between South Secklow & South Witan Roundabouts

08:30 – 09:20 – Saxon Street between Childs Way & Eaglestone Roundabout

08:30 – 09:35 – Saxon Street between Eaglestone & Coffee Hall Roundabouts

08:30 – 09:40 – Saxon Street between Coffee Hall & Ashland Roundabouts

08:30 – 10:00 – Close Saxon St between Ashland & Denbigh Roundabouts. Dawson Rd junct with Saxon St will be closed. You can access Bramley Rd from Denbigh roundabout.

05:00 – 10:30 – Stadium MK perimeter road between KFC and service road

> Closure at Old Groveway

The following lengths of road will be closed on early May Bank Holiday Monday (between 10.30am and 1.30pm):-

– Old Groveway (its entire length)

> Diversion at Simpson

The following lengths of road will be closed on early May Bank Holiday Monday (between 9.30am and 1.30pm):-

– Simpson Road, Simpson (between Simpson Drive and Beales Lane).

Diversion at Willen

The following lengths of road will be closed on early May Bank Holiday Monday (between 9.30am and 1.30pm):-

– Granville Square and Beaufort Drive, Willen (Adjacent to the local shops)

Whilst the above lengths are closed the alternative route will be via the junction of H8 Marlborough Street and

Newington Gate

MK Marathon event director, Andy Hully, said: “Unfortunately with an event of this size a certain amount of disruption is inevitable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures, which are necessary for the safety of all those involved, will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Roads will reopen once the last runner has passed through and all course materials and traffic management has been removed. Emergency access will be maintained through the event.

The Road Closure Notice has been delivered to 5,500 homes close to the route. If you’ve not received one download details by visiting http://mkmarathon.com/road-closures/