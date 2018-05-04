MK Snap wins £50k of funding

MK Snap has won the public vote for £50k of lottery funding to boost sport and well-being activities for people with disabilities in Milton Keynes.

CEO of MK Snap, Angela Novell said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who got behind us, voting and sharing our call to action. Without your support and shared love for MK Snap, we could not have dreamt to have reached so many people”.

The funding will boost sport and well-being activities at MK Snap’s education and learning centre in Walnut Tree. It will also see a festival of sport and activities at the Centre:MK showcasing what people with disabilities can do on Disability Awareness Day, 14 July.

The aim is to encourage greater involvement for all in sport and well-being activities across the city.

“A vote for Snap to it is a vote for Milton Keynes,” Angela added.