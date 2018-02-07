Model railway exhibition will attract 2,500 visitors to Milton Keynes on Saturday

City mayor David Hopkins was chuffed to unveil the latest masterpiece from Milton Keynes Model Railway Society.

Councillor Hopkins cut the ribbon on the new model layout during a launch ceremony at the club’s premises.

Based on Brinklow, located between Rugby and Nuneaton, the layout is set in the period between 1948 to the mid-1960s.

It can be seen at the society’s annual exhibition at Stantonbury Leisure Centre this Saturday between 10am and 4.30pm.

An ex-London Transport Routemaster bus will operate every 30 minutes between Milton Keynes Central rail station and Stantonbury Leisure Centre. Shoppers attending the exhibition may wish to leave their car in town and take the free bus service.

The model railway exhibition is one of the largest one-day shows in the UK, attracting around 2,500 visitors of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

As well as Brinklow, there will be more than 40 layouts, 30 traders, a miniature ride-on- railway, and a great Lego layout.

Full details of the exhibition and bus service can be found at www.mkmrs.org.uk/exhibitions

Exhibition manager Terry Silver said: “We are delighted to have our latest model railway layout on display at our exhibition this year. As an added bonus to visitors, we are running a free vintage bus throughout the day; there will also be ample free parking space available. It promises to be a really special day out”.