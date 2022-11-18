Moped completely destroyed by fire after catching light in Milton Keynes underpass

Police were notified after two vehicles were destroyed by fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A moped was burned out after catching fire in an underpass in Langham Way, Ashland.

The moped was well alight when a crew from West Ashland attended the incident just after 2am.

Firefighters, using breathing apparatus and thermal imaging camera, said ‘the moped was 100 per cent damaged by the fire’.

Later crews also attended a car fire just before 5am in Marron Lane, Wolverton.

The vehicle suffered 100 per cent damage.

Both incidents were reported to Police.

> Fire crews were called to a fire involving a lithium battery at Grampian Gate, Winter Hill, Milton Keynes, at 9.30am on Monday.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland, one from Broughton and one from Bedfordshire attended, along with an officer.