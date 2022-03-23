More people struggling on low incomes will now receive council tax rebate in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council is to provide a council tax discount to many residents who are currently ineligible for the Government’s Council Tax Rebate scheme.

The Labour and Lib Dem administration have vowed to distribute £500,000 worth of additional support to help residents on low or fixed incomes.

The government’s scheme only provides support for energy costs for households in council tax bands A to D, which excludes residents in higher value homes assessed as bands E, F, G and H.

More and more people are struggling to pay their council tax bills

Now the council's plan will help more residents in the higher bands, including people with disabilities, carers, and those on low incomes.

Councillor Rob Middleton, Cabinet member for Resources, said: “I’m proud that Milton Keynes Council is providing support that is needed during the cost of living crisis, so that we can help residents who are struggling to pay their bills.

"The national scheme has many flaws, one of which is that there are many people who live in higher council tax band properties but who are on low or fixed incomes.

"The additional support is a start, but we need the Conservative government to step up and do more.”

The Labour/Liberal Democrat Progressive Alliance has already put aside over £18 million pounds in their budget to help struggling residents as bills skyrocket.

They have allocated more than £15 million generally to help residents on low incomes pay their council tax, as well as more than £3 million for concessionary public transport fares.

Half a million pounds has been pledged to help people struggling with the energy crisis and £150,000 allocated to maintain a Local Welfare Provision Scheme, which helps residents in need by providing items such as beds, cookers, and fridge freezers.

Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Child Poverty, said: “Not only are we facing skyrocketing energy bills, but we’re seeing the highest inflation in 30 years, a National Insurance tax hike and the weekly shop is going up by hundreds of pounds every year.