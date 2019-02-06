Motorcycle fire is suspected arson in Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A motorcycle fire in Ashland Roundabout underpass this afternoon (Wednesday) is being treated as arson Firefighters attended the blaze in the junction of Groveway and Saxon Street, Ashland at 12.22pm. Fire news One appliance and crew used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera. Young daughter of murdered Milton Keynes mum to appear in BBC documentary New arrivals will paca punch at Woburn Safari Park