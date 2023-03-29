News you can trust since 1981
Motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after crash at Milton Keynes roundabout

Thames Valley Police is calling for any information and dash-cam footage.

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:39 BST

A motorcyclist in his 40s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a collision at a Milton Keynes roundabout.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Milton Keynes on Saturday (March 25).

Thames Valley Police want information and dash-cam footage after a red Nissan Juke and a silver Aprilia RSV4 motorbike collided on the Redbridge roundabout leading to H3 Monks Way and V8 Marlborough Street shortly before 2pm.

Police accident (stock image).
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 40s, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

No arrests have been made.

PC Steve Leathersich said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of this collision to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that may assist with our investigation.

Police are calling for witnesses.
“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference 43230132465.”