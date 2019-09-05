Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting road sign in Milton Keynes

Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Milton Keynes yesterday afternoon.

At around 1.25pm a blue Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was involved in a collision with a road sign on Standing Way between Watling Street and Grafton Street.

News

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains receiving treatment.

Investigating officer PC Alastair Jarratt of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes said: “I am appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this collision to come forward and contact police.

“I am also urging any motorists that were in the local area at around the time of the collision to please check their dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 43190273422, or alternatively, make a report online.”