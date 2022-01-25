Motorist taken to hospital after being seriously injured in Milton Keynes collision
Police are appealing for witnesses or motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward
A motorcyclist, in his 20s, was taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a collision in Milton Keynes this morning. (25/1)
The incident, on H4 Dansteed Way, near Linford Wood East, happened around 8.05am and involved a yellow Citroen DS3 and Yamaha motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.
The driver of the Citroen was uninjured.
Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.
“I’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area at the time this happened to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help with the investigation.
“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220035610.”