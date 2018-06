Pupils at Emerson Valley Junior School hosted a visit from Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, to round off their World War One and RAF commemorations last week.

He was accompanied around the school by headteacher Soeheila Mathison, chair of governors Lynne Smith and Year 4 pupil Annabell Vlock.

The school proudly showed off their displays of work, including a wall of poppies created by Year 6 pupils.