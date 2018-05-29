MP hosts second drop-in session at McDonald’s Xscape branch in Milton Keynes

Mark Lancaster MP will be at McDonald’s at Xscape next Friday, for the second in a series of drop-in sessions.

The session will run from 10am –11am, with residents invited to pop in and “Meet with Mark”.

The drop-in sessions are aimed at encouraging the Milton Keynes North community to interact with their local MP, whether it is just for a chat, or to try and resolve any issues or concerns a constituent

may have.

Mr Lancaster sai: “One of the most rewarding roles as a MP, is to meet my constituents and listen to any concerns they may have. Thanks to Ken and his team, I’m delighted to

have another opportunity to reach more people in June, to offer my support and where I can, work towards positive outcomes.”

Ken Tomkins, owner of local franchise Kaizen Restaurants which operates five of the restaurants in Milton Keynes, said: “Our relationship with Mark goes back many years, and even includes Big

Mac making lessons in store.

“We’re delighted to host the second “Meet with Mark” session at our Xscape restaurant. We hope residents of Mark’s constituency, Milton Keynes North, will find this a useful way of raising any issues

they may have, or just as a way of getting to know their MP a little better. We hope to see plenty of new and familiar faces on Friday,June 8.”

The next session is due to take place in November.