MP tunes up with group singing for the brain in Milton Keynes

A city MP experienced how music and singing can help people coping with dementia during a visit to a group set up by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, witnessed at first hand how music can have a positive impact on people living with dementia when he joined a Singing for the Brain group in Loughton.

MP Iain Stewart with Alan Marchbank and Alan Everett at the Singing for the Brain group in Loughton

Iain met regular members and their carers, to find out more about them and their condition.

Singing for the Brain is a service provided by the Alzheimer’s Society and the programme promotes communication which can help with articulation, concentration, focus and motivation.

The groups are relaxed and fun with specially trained facilitators delivering a varied programme of vocal warm-up exercises, percussion and a wide selection of well-known songs.

Iain, who is also an Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friend, said: “I was delighted to meet with members of this fantastic group – it’s very uplifting and easy to see just how important music, and singing in particular, is to those people living with dementia.” Iain was able to meet Alan Everett and his son-in-law, Alan Marchbank. Mr Everett was celebrating his 90th birthday and was serenaded by the group.