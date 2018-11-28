MPMCEtsy market comes to intu Milton Keynes

Christmas shopping is well underway and the independent Etsy traders of Milton Keynes and surrounding areas have some fantastic gifts to showcase this December at intu Milton Keynes.

intu will be hosting the annual Etsy Made Local Christmas Market on Saturday (December 1) and this year, more than 70 local Etsy traders are taking part!

The market, which has almost doubled in size since last year, will run on both sides of the intu Milton Keynes mall this year and you can find stalls between Zara and Waterstones, as well as Gap and Hollister between 9am and 6pm.

Unlike the other Artisan Markets the centre hosted this year, this market will comprise of sellers who have a shop on Etsy.com, an online marketplace for handmade and vintage goods.

Shoppers can expect gorgeous homemade products on display which makes it the perfect place to find those impossible gifts this Christmas.

Some of the local Etsy traders taking part this year include Sunday Silversmiths, a mother and daughter duo who create gorgeous handmade silver jewellery and Easel & Bear who produce handmade personalised prints for the whole family (even four legged friends!).

Some familiar faces will be back again, including the gorgeous prints and home accessories from Laura Ruffett Art, Jens Attic will be back with their simply wonderful flamingo and lobster printed products and not forgetting Baby Be who make lovely bespoke tepee’s and animal head wall mounts for children.

Marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes, Kirsty McGiff said, “I am really looking forward to this years Etsy Made Local Christmas Market and I am so pleased so many traders have signed up. Last year it was a huge success and we again have a fantastic mix of retailers meaning there is something for everyone on offer. It really is the perfect place to pick up some gorgeous Christmas gifts and a way of supporting local independent businesses.”