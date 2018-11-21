MPs to host Scam Smart event in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes MPs Iain Stewart and Mark Lancaster are offering MK constituents the chance to meet with experts and listen to key speakers on how to become more vigilant in the fight against fraud.

In a statement, they said: "Scams under the guise of identity theft and cyber-crime are becoming more ingenious and sophisticated each day and it is important as Members of Parliament we raise awareness and protect our constituents from these devastating acts of fraud."

The Scam Smart event is being held on November 30 at Lovat Fields Retirement Village, Japonica Lane, Willen, MK15 9LE.

Exhibitors include Milton Keynes Citizens Advice, Trading Standards, Thames Valley Police's Cyber Crime Unit, Pensions Advisory Service, Barclays, Natwest and Freshwater Wills.

"We are welcoming members of the public to meet the experts between 2pm – 6pm, to listen to our key speakers and learn how to become more vigilant and to not become a victim," they added.

To book email pauline.mitchelmore@parliament,uk or call 01908 686830 for further information.