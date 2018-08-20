MPs to launch petition for two hours FREE parking for all shoppers at centre:mk in Milton Keynes

City MPs are petitioning for two hours of free parking for all shoppers at centre:mk, the Citizen can reveal.

The move, which is backed by MK Conservative councillors, is vital to improve the centre’s flagging footfall figures, say Mark Lancaster and Iain Stewart.

They estimate the free parking would save the average family £200 a year based on the £2 per hour premium rate at CMK.

This week the MPs have launched a petition, which they plan to present to Labour-run MK Council next month,

Their stance follows meetings with businesses in CMK and surveys to residents across Milton Keynes.

“When asked how to improve footfall and how to keep shoppers for longer it became clear cheaper parking was the answer,” said the city’s Tory leader Councillor Alex Walker,

He added: “ootfall across Xscape, Intu and centre:mk has dropped by 8 million over the past four years with the cost of parking being cited as a major factor.

“And the recent uncertainty around House of Fraser’s closure has caused many people to worry about the future of the shopping centre.”

The centre:mk is also in competition with MK1 and Kingston, where parking is free.

The MPs said: “There is no silver bullet to keep CMK an attractive place. A lot of work has gone in to improve the shopping experience but parking remains a big stumbling block.”

The petition will become active on Thursday. You can sign it here

