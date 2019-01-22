Much-loved wool store wins Independent Shop of the Year in Milton Keynes

The Wool Shop has been announced the winner of the Newport Pagnell Independent Shop of the Year 2018 competition.

The contest organised by local MP Mark Lancaster took place over December and ended on Friday January 18 with almost 600 votes cast.

Wool Shop

The Wool Shop took the title by just two votes ahead of No. 38 Vintage Emporium who were placed second with 107 votes.

The Shop describes itself as a “mainly a brick and mortar yarn shop” stocking a good variety of yarns, patterns, books and tools for knitting and crochet.

The competition was an opportunity for shoppers to appreciate the individuality, the level of personal service and sense of community on offer on Newport Pagnell’s high street.

Owner Ana Sanchez has been in the high street for almost 5 years and has built a strong sense of community with her regular knitting clubs with the odd lesson in Spanish thrown in.

Ana was thrilled to hear she’d won, “I love what I do and obviously my customers love what I do too.”

On sharing the news with the Wool Shop, Mark Lancaster commented, “Congratulations to the Wool Shop, it clearly has a special place in the hearts of Newport Pagnell’s residents and the wider community as its one of the last wool shops for miles around.”