'Multiple chemical burn injuries' on bus carrying Milton Keynes schoolchildren near Heath and Reach
The incident, which happened at Watling Street near Heath and Reach, was caused by “a suspected leak” from part of the vehicle.
Two pupils have been taken to hospital for treatment, while all other children on the bus have been confirmed as safe.
The A5 northbound carriageway was closed at the Flying Fox roundabout, but has now reopened.
An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 2.39pm with reports of multiple chemical burn injuries on a bus in Watling Street, Heath and Reach.
"We sent Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team, three ambulances and four ambulance officer vehicles.
"There were 57 people involved, two of whom were conveyed to hospital and two discharged at the scene. East of England Ambulance Service declared this a critical incident due to the number of patients involved.
"This was stood down just after 4pm and we left scene at 4.30pm.”
Bedfordshire Police stated: “The A5 in the Heath and Reach has been reopened following an incident involving a bus carrying school children from Milton Keynes.
"Ambulance, fire and police colleagues attended the scene, where a small number of children had received burn injuries which are not deemed to be life-threatening, following a suspected leak from a part of the vehicle.
"Two children have been taken to hospital for further treatment, while all other children on the bus have been accounted for and are safe.
"The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive for investigation.”
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: “At 2.42pm on Tuesday (June 25) crews from Leighton Buzzard and Toddington attended and supported the emergency service response at an incident involving a double-decker bus carrying school children from Milton Keynes on the A5 near Heath and Reach.“A small number of children received burn injuries, which are not deemed life-threatening, following a suspected leak from a part of the vehicle. Two children were conveyed to hospital by the ambulance service and the remaining passengers were triaged at the scene and discharged. The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive for investigation.“The road is now open. No fire service action was taken.”
