Multiple road closures threaten future of re-launched Milton Keynes pub

A couple who launched an independently run pub last year say road closures are threatening the future of their business.

Simon and Louise Babikian bought the premises, formerly La Collina, in Watling Street, Little Brickhill, in February 2021, re-launching as The George pub in May after an extensive refurbishment.

Since opening post pandemic the business has faced numerous challenges including staffing, deliveries and a quiet December last year plus problems brought on by the cost of living crisis. But now the couple are worried the business may not survive due to continuous roadworks which have impacted on trade.

The George at Little Brickhill

Louise said: “The issue we are currently facing is multiple road closures in Milton Keynes. The Brickhill Road between Bow Brickhill Station and Kelly's Kitchen roundabout has been closed since April, causing the A5 from MK to become extremely congested.

"Watling Street from Fenny Stratford, past Dobbies, was closed for 10 days two weeks ago, adding to the congestion.

“These closures had a major effect on our trade, as these are the main routes in and out of MK into our village. This week we have received two letters,. the first from Anglian Water to say Woburn Road between our village and Woburn Golf Club will be closed from January- April next year, our guests from Woburn/Bow Brickhill travel along this route to get to us.

"Then a second letter arrived from National Highways to say the A5 will be closed from 8pm between November-February from Hockcliffe going north, again preventing guests travelling from the opposite direction.

“We fully appreciate roads must be maintained, but is there any reason they all need to be closed at the same time? MK Council said it wasn't their decision and therefore couldn't offer any help. National Highways have said there is a diversion in place which they are satisfied with (the diversion is very long and would bypass our village completely).

“We are extremely worried going forward. We've already seen the recent closure of the long established Crocked Billet Pub in Newton Longville due to a downturn in trade, caused by road closures, and pray this doesn't happen to us.”

Louise added: “We are an independent family run village pub/restaurant which is something that is very few and far between in Milton Keynes and we just hope that we can still continue to trade going forward.

"We appreciate the loyal support from our little village but require trade from Milton Keynes residents in order to survive.”

