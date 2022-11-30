Mum aims to open ultra family-friendly café with play sessions for children in Milton Keynes

A local mum has launched a project to open the ultimate family-friendly café in an MK town.

Sarah Packwood aims to provide a place where parents can relax and children can play in Olney.

The venue will be called Nourish Olney and will include a play café with dedicated play sessions for children under the age of six, barista story times, and a special 'Mini Nourish' menu to cater for the little ones.

Sarah Packwood. Local mum of two and founder of Nourish

There would also be space to be hired out for children’s parties, a 'teaching table' for cookery classes for both adults and children and pop up supper club evenings with visiting chefs.

Special touches will be provided, such as a ‘hands free’ menu for people eating while feeding a baby and a baby swing seat in the toilet – “so you can finally go without juggling a baby one-handed”, says Sarah.

The plan is to open at the end of January 2023 and to make that possible, Sarah and the Nourish Olney team have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to raise £22,000 over the next four weeks.

"It's an 'all or nothing' project. If the target isn't reached in time they don't receive any of the funding. And customers who pledged money get their money back from Crowdfunder,” said Sarah.

Rather than making a straight donation, contributors can buy ’rewards’, which they can cash in the the café opens. These include £15 for a Nourish Snack Bag and hot drink, £25 for a month’s unlimited Play Cafe and Story Time, £30 for 10 hot drinks and £35 for a family ticket to the venue’s Big Opening Bash.

People can even pledge £200 to hire the place for a two hour children’s party for up to 20 youngsters – including all food and drinks.

Sarah said: “We're so passionate about providing a hub for local families and businesses. So far we've already got some incredible local suppliers and children's groups on board. We're super excited to be serving coffee from Milk & Beans and we'll be the only venue in Olney serving Carlos incredible blends.