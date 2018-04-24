Mum of tragic Milton Keynes teenager who took her own life calls for change

The mum of a young woman who tragically took her own life has called for national protocol to be changed for teenagers suffering from mental health issues.

Teenager Ashling Bartley spent more than two years in various hospitals around the country during her battle with depression.

But she was discharged on her 18th birthday because this is when national legislation dictates that young people should be transferred across to adult mental health services.

Last November, at the age, of 19, Ashling sadly took her own life.

Her mum Evelyn, who lives in Deanshanger, feels strongly that the age of transfer to adult services should be raised to 25.

Next month family friend Emma Gill is raising awareness of adolescent mental health and running the MK half marathon in memory of much-loved Ashling.

All the money she raises will go to MIND, the charity that works to help people suffering with mental health issues.

Emma said: “The loss of Ashling has been devastating for her family and friends. She is loved and missed everyday by so many people.”

She aims to raise £500 and has already reached 65 per cent of this target.

You can donate to Emma’s fund here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-gill14