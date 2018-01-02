Mum wins sex discrimination case against Milton Keynes law firm

A mum has won a sex discrimination case against a Milton Keynes law firm who made her redundant while she was still on maternity leave.

Bina Hale, 36, worked for Dentons as a recruitment manager.

An employment tribunal heard how the global law company destroyed handwritten notes of the meeting that decided to select her for redundancy after a difficult pregnancy.

Dentons human resources manager told the tribunal the notes were shredded because she liked to have a paperless office.

Ms Hale said she had saved the company considerable sums of money by hiring staff directly instead of using agencies.

Her work was described as “brilliant” by Denton’s senior partner Andrew Harris.

Ms Hale broke down in tears as she told the tribunal of the treatment she had received.

According to The Times, the judge slammed Dentons for a lack of honesty, saying: “None of this is credible...a firm of lawyers ought to know that.”

A future hearing will now decide the payout Ms Hale will now receive from Dentons, which is based at The Pinnacle at Central Milton Keynes

After the case, in an interview with The Times, she encouraged other women to take action against unfair dismissal and sex discrimination.

She said: “I strongly urge women who have been subject to similar treatment to seek justice and speak out and stop such employers taking advantage of women at a very vulnerable phase of their lives... Do not be afraid.”