Murder investigation is launched in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following an incident which occurred in Milton Keynes last night (Thursday).

Officers were called at about 9.05pm following reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian in Fen Street, Brooklands.

The car did not stop at the scene, and the victim, a man aged in his forties, sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment but today (Friday) sadly died. His next of kin have been informed.

It is believed that the car which collided with the man could have been driven at him deliberately.

No arrests have yet been made.

Head of Major Crime, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following this incident and are carrying out enquiries to try and establish the exact circumstances.

“We will be in the area while our investigation takes place, so members of the public may see an increased police presence.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident take place, or who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may appear, to get in touch.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the non-emergency number 101.”

Superintendent Yvette Hitch, local area policing commander for Milton Keynes, said: “I understand that this incident will cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure the public that we believe that this is an isolated incident and that a full and thorough investigation has been launched.

“If you see officers in the area carrying out enquiries, please feel free to approach them, and if you have any information which you think are relevant to this investigation, please contact us.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference 'URN 1583 (28/6)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.