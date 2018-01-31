Muslim community of Milton Keynes welcomes all to open event at mosque

The congregation of the KSI Muslim Community of Milton Keynes is inviting residents to join them at an open event.

The mosque in Peverel Drive, Bletchley, MK1 1NG, will be opening its doors on Sunday, February 18, as party of Visit My Mosque Day.

KSI Muslim Community open event

The open day will start at 1.15pm with registration and refreshments and will run until about 4pm.

There will be speeches, a tour of the building, demonstration of prayers, plus various displays and stalls for visitors to browse.

Mussadique Ladak, president of the KSI Muslim Community of Milton Keynes, said: “Our mosque is taking part in the national #VisitMyMosque initiative and in the spirit of friendship and conversation we hope to give members of the community an engaging insight into the life of the mosque and to promote greater understanding of Islam.

“We anticipate welcoming local people from all walks of life to visit the mosque and meet with its diverse Muslim congregation.

“The KSI Muslim Community of Milton Keynes has a community of over 100 families and on Friday prayers it attracts more than 50 worshippers. The open attitude of the mosque and its people make a major contribution in fostering interfaith and intercultural understanding in the local community.

If you would like to attend, you can simply turn up on the day or advise in advance of attendance by registering at https://visitmymosque 2018mk.eventbrite.co.uk