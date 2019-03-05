Muslim group launch Charity Walk for Peace in Milton Keynes

Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association Milton Keynes officially launched the 2019 Charity Walk for Peace at the Charity Reception in James Mckewon Centre

More than 30 charities attended the launch alongside representatives from Milton Keynes Council, MK Dons, MK Dons SET and Luton Council.

The Charity Reception launch focused on its aims, objectives, fundraising efforts and its close working relationships with other charities.

Dr. Ijaz ur Rahman, national president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elder’s Association, said: “It is my humble privilege to be here to join you this evening and I am grateful to the charities who have joined us. Without you and the wonderful work you do none of this would be possible.

"You give back to the community you live in. Our spiritual leader, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has guided us to work with smaller charities even more so.

"In the last few years we have supported more and more local charities and the significance to that is the smaller charities benefit much more from the donations and the volunteer support.

Councillor Martin Petchey, the mayor of Milton Keynes, said: “I’m very glad to lend my support to the occasion and to Charity Walk for Peace.

"I have seen the wonderful work the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community does in Milton Keynes, both in the flesh and on their social media presentations, including litter picking and poppy selling.

"The community contributes an enormous amount to the good of the community and I wish you every success.”