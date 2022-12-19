Muslim youth group helping to put the merry back into Christmas in Milton Keynes this year

A Muslim youth group is helping to put the merry back into Christmas this year.

Against the backdrop of the cost of living crisis, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) – in collaboration with Marie Curie - will be spending the day delivering free gift baskets to anyone who is celebrating alone or going through a tough period financially.

There are many individuals who will unfortunately not be able to celebrate Christmas as they normally would do. So AMYA and Marie Curie are going that extra mile this year to put the merry back into Christmas for everyone. Whether it's a friend, neighbour or family member, anyone can be nominated who may be unwell, alone or facing difficulty due to the current crisis.

Gifts Distributed in 2021

Inside the gift basket is a selection of items such as chocolates, festive eateries, scented candles, winter scarf, toys, stationary and a card! The content for the gift basket will be amended based on whether it is for a child or adult.

By simply filling out the online request form, a team of hundreds of volunteers across the UK will hand deliver the gift basket to the doorstep to the individual nominated.

You can place a request using the quick and simple form and the AMYA will look to deliver the basket on Christmas Day.

AMYA’s national director for charities and welfare, Muhammad Akbar, said: “Islam urges every person to partake in charitable giving, and that even an act of kindness towards another is charity. We all know this is a difficult period for many people right now, so it is really important that at times like this we all come together to help those in need. I hope this is one small way we can bring some joy to those who deserve it during this festive period.”

