Mystery fire causes severe damage to flat on Milton Keynes estate
Smoke damage was caused to three neighbouring flats too
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:48 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:50 am
A flat on Netherfield was badly damaged by a fire that broke out in the middle of the afternoon yesterday (Monday).
Firefighters were called to The Hide at 3.38pm and used two main jets, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus and a fan to try to control the blaze.
But the flat was "severely damaged", said a spokesman, and three other flats were damaged by the smoke.
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland, one from Broughton and two officers attended.
The cause of the fire is now being investigated.