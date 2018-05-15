Mystery over closure of popular Milton Keynes post office

Mystery surrounds the sudden closure of the much-used Post Office in Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes.

The High Street building shut its doors without warning on May 4, and frustrated customers have been given no explanation.

The facility was run as a franchise by a Post Office-approved postmaster. But bosses at Post Office Counters Ltd are staying tight-lipped about the reason for the closure, saying it was due to circumstances beyond their control and the details were “private and confidential”.

This week Post Office press officers revealed to the Citizen that a re-opening date - May 23 - was being arranged.

“We are trying to make it even sooner,” said a spokesman.

But the spokesman would not be drawn on the reasons for closure. when asked if police were involved, she said: “At this stage police are not involved.”

The spokesman added: “We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Newport Pagnell Post Office. We would like to reassure customers that the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly, and we will only do so when it is warranted.

“We are committed to providing a Post Office in Newport Pagnell and arrangements are being finalised for the branch to re-open with a temporary postmaster, so that we can restore Post Office services to the area as soon as possible. In the meantime, customers can find Post Office services nearby including at our Giffard Park, Sherington and Milton Keynes branches.”

