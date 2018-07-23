Mystery surrounds death of girl, 15, in Milton Keynes today

The death of a 15-year-old girl in Milton Keynes this afternoon is being treated as police as unexplained.

Officers received a report shortly before 3pm to say a girl had been taken ill in an area off Marlborough Street.

"She was treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, but has sadly since died," said a police spokesman. He added: "The death is being treated as unexplained and investigations into the circumstances are underway. You may notice an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue."

The girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.