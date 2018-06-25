Mystery surrounds reason behind police cordon near Campbell Park in Milton Keynes

Police have cordoned off an underpass in Central Milton Keynes but are yet to reveal why three days on.

The area, which leads to Campbell Park from John Lewis, was closed off all morning on Friday while police remained at the scene.

Forensic and police officers were pictured at the scene.

The cordon is no longer in place.

The MK Citizen contacted Thames Valley Police for more information on the incident but is yet to receive details three days on.

There has been the inevitable rumour and speculation in the community and online and social media but as yet noting has been confirmed.

We will bring you more details on this incident as we get it.

