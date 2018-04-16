N-Ice way to raise charity cash

If you like to puck then you’re in luck, as Planet Ice will host the first-ever edition of a new sporting event later this month.

PUCKAID will feature ice hockey legends past and present, live music, dancers, and ice skating.

And the event, which will take place on Saturday, Apriil 28, is in aid of the sporting charity Sports Traider.

The main focus of the day will be a mega-match between sides representing the North and South.

And while new celebrities are being confirmed every day, stars who have signed up so far include ex-Manchester Storm and Italy international Trevor Johnson, Sheffield Steeler Zack FitzGerald, ex-Belfast Giants and MK Lightning man Matt Nickerson, Dundee Stars’s Adam Harding, former Coventry Blaze and GB international Russell Cowley, Manchester Storm duo Linden Springer and Declan Balmer as well as former Storm man Mike Morin, ex-MK Lightning star Jonathan Boxill, and Coventry Blaze’s head coach Danny Stewart.

Organiser and Sports Traider founder Lance Haggith said: “This is sure to be a date to remember.

“Sports Traider offers youngsters the kit and support they need to discover and fulfil their sporting ambitions and potential, whatever their background, ability or disability. It was the first to establish a chain of charity shops in the UK that specialise in sports kit and equipment.

“Our aim is to make clothing and sport equipment affordable to all, and at the same time generate a sustainable source of funding to help disadvantaged young people participate in sport.

“It’s sure to be a fantastic day of friendly entertainment for the whole family so grab your tickets while you can!

Early Bird tickets cost £15 for adults £15 and £5 foor children.

All money raised will go directly to Sports Traider.

Buy tickets at ice account.co.uk/events

Photos: Conner Haggith