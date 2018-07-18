National Table Tennis Day is celebrated in Milton Keynes

Today is National Table Tennis Day, and Milton Keynes was selected to host the showcase event.

Table Tennis England – the national governing body for the sport - took over the shopping centre earlier today, turning intu into a festival of fun.

Table Tennis England CEO CEO Sara Sutcliffe said: "There are hundreds of events going on up and down the country today and thousands of people joining in the party. We’ve had a game at the highest point in England at Scafell Pike and our main event as Table Tennis England has been right here in intu Milton Keynes.

"The shoppers have loved the chance to pick up a bat and have a go at the robot challenge or take on one of our international athletes."

There are free tables all around Milton Keynes that the public can access and play on, and intu itself will be opening a Ping Pong Parlour next month giving shoppers the chance to keep playing after Table Tennis Day.