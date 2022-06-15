Milton Keynes man who makes unique wall art is picked as one of the world's most creative Etsy sellers

Tim Stevenson has an online Etsy shop called We are Lunarium, selling unique Scandinavian-style wall art that he designs and makes himself from wood and plywood.

He fell in love with the geometric hangings while sailing around the Canary islands and immediately began scribbling his designs in a sketchbook.

With a background in retail management and merchandising, he decided to open his Etsy shop as soon as he got home.

Tim's winning wall hanging design

Starting with basic three disc designs, he soon expanded them into all sorts of shapes and colours.

Business took off, and Tim eventually quit his day job in fashion retail and to work full time on his creations

.“Etsy has changed my life,” he said. “it has a really lovely community of sellers where we can ask each other questions and learn from each other.”

"Nobody else sells wall hangings made like these in these geometric styles and I’m happy that I can bring these designs into homes to make them unique and exciting too.”

This week Tim was revealed as one of the finalists in the annual Etsy Design Awards, a global award program that celebrates the highest-quality items on Etsy while spotlighting creative entrepreneurs from around the world.

The winner will receive 20,000 US dollars in cash prize plus a cover feature in an upcoming 2022 Etsy Market Lookbook. They will also get mentorship from Etsy experts and feature on Etsy’s marketing channels.

Tim, who lives in Bletchley with his partner and two spaniels called Luna and Skyla, has thanked his customers for their support.

You can help him by going onto his Etsy shop and marking it as a favourite. More details are on his Facebook page here.

The Etsy Design awards are open to sellers from all over the world and cover jewellery, clothing & Accessories, art, furniture, home decor and lighting, weddings and celebrations, pets, kids, vintage and kitchen and dining.