Neighbourhood Watch celebrates Milton Keynes Police Community Support Officers

They’ve been keeping an eye on neighbourhood safety for 20 years in MK

By The NewsroomContributor
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:08pm

Thames Valley Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) recently celebrated 20 years of delivering neighbourhood policing across the Milton Keynes district.

The anniversary recognised the importance of the PCSO role in helping protect communities. The celebration was lead by Superintendent Marc Tarbit and Chief Inspector Euan Livingstone of Milton Keynes Police.Representatives from the local Neighbourhood Watch Association joined the celebration.

The chair of the Association, Nick King, presented PSCO David Huckle a recognition award for his twenty years of outstanding partnership with Neighbourhood Watch across MK.“It’s a privilege and unique opportunity for myself and my colleague Steve Lazell to help celebrate this milestone”, said Nick.

PCSO David Huckle receives award for excellence from Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Watch
“Neighbourhood Watch leaders are very much on the side of our PCSOs. We want them to know this and we are keen to help.”

David was one of the first PCSOs recruited within MK. His partnership with Neighbourhood Watch has maintained the Alert system, a joint database to communicate with the wider public.