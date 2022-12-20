Neighbourhood Watch shows solidarity against violence with visit to Knife Angel in Milton Keynes

Neighbourhood Watch has showed solidarity against violence with a visit to the Knife Angel sculpture in Milton Keynes.

The Knife Angel, created from over 100,000 bladed weapons, is currently sited outside the MK Dons’ Stadium:MK where it will remain until early January. The sculpture is playing a powerful and symbolic part in uniting members of the public, police, authorities, schools and youth groups against violence.“Standing against violence is at the heart of much of the work we do within Neighbourhood Watch”, says Nick King, the new chair of the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Watch Association.

“It’s natural for us to be here at The Knife Angel and show our solidarity. The symbol is encouragement for safer and more secure families and communities. These aspirations are really important to Neighbourhood Watch as we reinvigorate our work for the New Year with closer partnership with the police to support our neighbourhoods and communities.”There are over 400 Neighbourhood Watch schemes across the district, which range from small cul-de-sacs, new housing estates, up to whole villages. Those that are registered can be found on the national website where you can join and even apply to start your own scheme.

