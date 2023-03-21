Net profit for youngsters as house builder donates over £600 to football club in Milton Keynes

There was a net profit for youngsters after house builder Taylor Wimpey donated over £600 to MK Gallacticos Football Club.

The club, which is located in the centre of Milton Keynes, received £630 from the housebuilder, which has been used to help supply the club’s under-8’s team kit.

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, Dwayne Simpson, MK Gallacticos coach, said: “We are very grateful for the kind donation from Taylor Wimpey and on behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank them for their support. The new kit looks fantastic and the parents and children alike are delighted with it.”

MK Gallacticos under-8's

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were delighted to offer our support to MK Gallacticos football club. The club is a cornerstone of the community and we are proud to be able to give something back to the areas in which we build. We wish all of the teams at MK Gallacticos the best of luck for the rest of this season and in all their future endeavours.”

Taylor Wimpey is building homes in Milton Keynes, with the nearby Atrium at Overstone development offering three, four and five-bedroom homes. To find out more or to book an appointment, visit the official website.

To find out about some of the causes that Taylor Wimpey has previously supported visit the website.