Networking curry club launches in Milton Keynes

The Milton Keynes Curry Club, a new and unique networking event, is being launched on February 21st at the town’s Maaya Indian Restaurant and Bar in The Hub.

Its aim is to offer people the chance to network in a relaxed environment, while enjoying exceptional Indian cuisine.

“The Curry Clubs are so much more than a curry and a pint. They are structured business networking opportunities with a relaxed sociable format focused on people in the Property, Finance and Construction sectors,” said Steve Kettle from the Curry Club.

“The popular curry clubs consistently attract high profile business professionals and decision makers and are a cost effective method for people to meet other industry specific decision makers.”

Guest speaker at the launch will be Jonathan Pfahl, the founder and managing director of the Rockstar Group of Companies, who spent his evenings rocking it out with his band, while spending his days in a US investment bank.

“We are delighted to have such a high profile, prestigious speaker for our first event,” Jonathan Pfahl “JP, as he likes to be called, set up the Rockstar Group in 2007. Since then he has grown it into the largest resource bank of business services for growing companies in the UK.

“His talk, ‘How to build a Rockstar business’, promises to be a value filled, relevant and enjoyable and fun presentation for all guests, showing how Rockstar identifies great products and the changes they make to the strategy of the businesses to take them to another level.”

The event starts at midday and tickets cost £25, which includes a two-course meal. Book here: www.curryclubuk.com

