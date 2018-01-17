New £4.25m industrial development in Milton Keynes approaches completion

Buccleuch Property’s £4.25m speculative industrial development in Milton Keynes, set for completion this month, will go some way towards alleviating the shortage of high-quality industrial accommodation in the region.

Developed in partnership with local property company Secklow Asset Management, the 31,500 sq ft building at Featherstone Road, Wolverton Mill, is the first speculative new build of its size in Milton Keynes for more than 10 years.

The building boasts exceptional environmental credentials with a BREEAM “Excellent” rating and an EPC rating of “A” which will ensure class leading running costs for any occupier.

Neil Finnie of Buccleuch Property, says that the new development will be attractive to companies who have struggled to find high quality industrial space to let in Milton Keynes.

“We’ve been able to complete this development in the space of six months due to our development expertise and a strong local partner,” he said.

“With the acute shortage of supply of industrial accommodation in the area, we are already experiencing significant interest in the building”.