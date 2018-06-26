New art exhibition marks MK Disability Awareness Day

MK Disability Awareness Day brings together a range of communities from across Milton Keynes.

MK Disability Awareness Day brings together a range of communities from across Milton Keynes and for 2018 they have invited artists, dancers and athletes to be a part of these celebrations.

Re-imagining the way that society views disability they want to create a platform where we can address disability issues within a chosen theme.

You See Me, Moving forward is an exhibition of artworks that showcase the talent of disabled artists from Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness, challenge perceptions and reduce stigma surrounding both physical disability and mental health, whilst also addressing accessibility within the visual arts through a programme of events.

Through the exhibition the hope is to raise awareness of the work that disabled artists can produce regardless of the limitations that society places upon them, recognising that disabled people should have the opportunity to participate fully in the arts.

Curated by Arts for Health Milton Keynes in partnership with MKDAD and centre.mk, the exhibition focuses on this year’s theme of movement.

The exhibition continues at centre:mk until Sunday, July 15.