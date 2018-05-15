New Big Rock Bond climbing centre to open in Milton Keynes this weekend

Big Rock have announced the expansion of the climbing offering in Milton Keynes with the opening of Big Rock Bond in Bletchley this Sunday.

Since first opening in Milton Keynes in 2010, the original Big Rock experience at Big Rock Hub in Kingston has gained a reputation for quality climbing and community spirit.

Users are aged 4-80+ and the climbing is designed to cater for all levels, from first experience to elite performance.

Regular practice improves body dynamics, suppleness, power and strength and it’s a really sociable activity too, with users able to work out in the same space as their children, friends, or even their grandparents.

The development of a second site in the Milton Keynes area was born out of a need to meet demands for the ever-increasing popularity of indoor climbing and the need to provide increased capacity for the individuals, families and groups that currently enjoy using Big Rock Hub on a regular basis.

Big Rock operates with the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy climbing regardless of age or ability, and like Hub, the new centre is designed around this premise, offering an environment that makes exercising motivating and fun for all.

“With Brit Shauna Coxsey winning the overall Bouldering World Cup title for the last 2 consecutive years and the inclusion of climbing in the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo 2020, it’s a really exciting time to be involved in the development of the sport," said director Gill Lovick.

"Our mission for Big Rock Bond from first conception was to provide Milton Keynes with of the UK’s best indoor climbing experiences, not only showcasing the latest in climbing wall design but also providing facilities that would be capable of producing future world champions.”

Big Rock Hub in Kingston remains in full service, with Big Rock Bond designed to complement and expand the range of climbing facilities currently on offer in Milton Keynes.