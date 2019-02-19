New CCTV image of missing teenager from Milton Keynes

Police are releasing a new CCTV image of a missing woman from Milton Keynes.

Leah Croucher, aged 19, was last seen by her family in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley, in Milton Keynes at around 10pm on Thursday (February 14).

CCTV footage of Leah in Buzzacott Lane

She was reported missing to the police the following day.

Since the investigation began, a confirmed sighting of Leah was reported in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, just after 8.15am on Friday (February 15).

On this occasion, she was walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Investigating officers have now discovered CCTV footage of Leah in Buzzacott Lane on Friday (February 15), which they released today.

CCTV image

Leah is white, of a slim build with below shoulder length brown hair and sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans, black Converse high top shoes and carrying a small black rucksack.

Leah is known to travel on foot through the Furzton area and into Knowlhill.

Leah’s family have issued the following message: “Leah if you are reading this, then please come home or contact us. You are not in any trouble and everyone is worried about you. We just want to know that you are safe and well. We all miss and love you so much.

Missing Leah Croucher

“We would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the support we have been given during a period which has been the most difficult in our lives so far.

"We would also like to thank the Police for their tireless efforts in trying to find our daughter.

Chief Inspector Neil Kentish, of Milton Keynes station, said: “We hope that by releasing this CCTV image of Leah in Buzzacott Lane on Friday will jog someone’s memory.

“It is very unusual for Leah to not have contact with her friends and family, and at this stage of the investigation we don’t know where she is. Therefore, it is vital that the public come forward to let us know if they have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be.

“Have you seen Leah, have you spoken to Leah, have you heard someone talking about seeing or speaking to Leah? Please come forward and tell us whatever you know.

“To pass on any information either visit our website, call 101 or visit a police station, quoting investigation number 43190049929.

“As part of the investigation there will be search activity in Furtzon, where Leah was last seen, including the area of Furzton Lake. These searches are likely to go on for a number of days, so if you have any concerns, questions or information to provide please speak to one of our officers at the scene.

“I want to reassure the public that we are also carrying out extensive enquiries around CCTV as well as speaking to Leah’s family, friends and colleagues in order to find her safe and well.

“Finally, I want to appeal to Leah. If you are reading or hearing this appeal please make contact with your family, friends or police.”