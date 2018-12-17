New City College launches to the professional world in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes New City College (MKNCC) has officially opened its doors to the working professionals of the area.

The Mayor, Cllr Martin Petchey, kindly attended to commemorate the occasion, offer some words of encouragement and unveil a plaque.

Also in attendance were friends and business partners of the college including MK Dons, MK Community Foundation, Buckingham University and The University of Northampton, to show their support.

MKNCC is an educational institute which offers a range of courses and training to both individuals and organisations.

A spokesman said: “When learning with MKNCC you can expect high quality teaching, online platforms, and customer service. We pride ourselves on being responsive to the needs of our partnered businesses. We work with the professional community delivering courses in an environment and style that they will feel comfortable in and familiar with.

“Our substantial portfolio of qualified tutors have the subject specific knowledge and experience rarely found anywhere else. Our tutors make sure our content is suitable, modern, and most importantly, exciting.

“MKNCC will be the go to provider for professional learning and development whether it be Certified CPD, your business needs, or your academic growth. We have a very diverse and unique portfolio of courses in continuous flux responding to the ever changing world of business and education.

“If by any chance our current portfolio doesn’t quite fit what you were directly searching to achieve, we can work with those individuals and organisations to offer bespoke training to suit those distinct requirements. MKNCC is highly adaptable and interactive, we will rarely say that we can’t support an educational need, after all, learning is the world’s most powerful tool.”

David Holliman, managing director of MKNCC, added: “Whether you’re at the start of your career or soon to finish that career, if you want to progress and upskill, MKNCC has something for you. We want people and employers to know that continuing to invest in your professional development is investing in the future success of your business. We can help your growth not only in a business environment but a personal environment too.”