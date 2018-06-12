New exhibition captures the stories of Milton Keynes people

The new town of Milton Keynes was born with an Act of Parliament in 1967 which approved the building of a new community of 250,000 people covering 21,869 acres of Buckinghamshire farmland and villages.

It has become the largest and most ambitious of the British new towns, and ​in January 2017, Milton Keynes celebrated its 50th Birthday.

Living Archive MK used the anniversary as a focus to capture the stories and memories of Milton Keynes people – from original residents to early pioneers and the newly arrived.

An exhibition of short films has now launched at Milton Keynes Central Library showcasing 50 short films created from these interviews.

Meet the free runner who has made Milton Keynes’ landscape his playground, the artist who pokes fun at what we love to hate about the city, and the singer who is inspired to write about its history. Their stories celebrate a city that is diverse, vibrant, and full of history.

View the exhibition in the Events Space at Central Milton Keynes Library until June 26, or watch the videos online at www.mkpeoplesstories.co.uk